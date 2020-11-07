Teen hospitalized with coronavirus complications is recovering

The condition of an Israeli teen hospitalized after suffering from complications as a result from the coronavirus is improving, and he is breathing without assistance, Schneider Children’s Medical announced Saturday.The boy had previously been anesthetized and intubated, and due to the worsening of his condition, and was transferred to the Children's Medical Center for further treatment, including being connected to an ECMO system.The boy recovered from the coronavirus weeks ago, however he had not recovered from the effects of the symptoms.