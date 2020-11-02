The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Teen in severe condition, intubated after recovering from coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 21:29
In recent hours, the condition of a 17-year-old boy -- hospitalized in Assuta Medical Center's pediatric intensive care unit after suffering from complications as a result from the coronavirus -- has worsened.
The boy was anesthetized and intubated, and due to the worsening of his condition, was transferred to Schneider Children's Medical Center for further treatment, including being connected to an ECMO system.
The boy recovered from the coronavirus weeks ago, however he had not recovered from the effects of the symptoms. 


