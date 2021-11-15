The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Female teenager killed by her boyfriend was choked, autopsy shows - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:52

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:54
An autopsy of a teenage girl who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend found signs of choking on her neck, although final results of the autopsy have still not been received by police, according to KAN news.
Man behind Liverpool taxi blast named as Emad Al Swealmeen
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:37 PM
Pentagon continues to see unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:30 PM
Iranian helicopter came close to US warship - Pentagon
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:15 PM
UN calls for new talks on Yemen's Hodeidah port as frontlines shift
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 08:45 PM
Justice Ministry to provide hotline for transgender legal issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:24 PM
IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing due to malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:02 PM
Saudi-led coalition says redeployment in Yemen meant to back govt forces
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 07:37 PM
Israeli ambassador to UAE presents credentials to Emirati PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 07:35 PM
EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 06:42 PM
British artillery shell from WWI found in Ganei Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 05:26 PM
US ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke announces candidacy for Texas governor
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:37 PM
UK raises terrorism threat level to severe after Liverpool explosion
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 04:32 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes southern Iran for second day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:21 PM
Justin Bieber to perform in Tel Aviv in October 2022
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 04:00 PM
Emergency services, ministries to drill response to radiological terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 03:50 PM
