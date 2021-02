Following heavy rain on Thursday, sewage infrastructure was overflowed and redirected to emergency pipelines in Tel Aviv leading to the ocean, leading to sewage contamination from around 4:00 p.m.

This has led the Health Ministry to advice people to avoid beaches in the surrounding area until the water is proven to be safe.

The Health Ministry warned people on Thursday from swimming in beaches in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Bat Yam due to concerns of pollution, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported.