Tel Aviv Magistrate Court judge tests positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 17, 2020 19:51
Tel Aviv Magistrate Court Judge Yehuda Hecker tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.The judge was last in court on Wednesay. Two employees were sent into quarantine after coming into contact with him.
