Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai to enter national politics Tuesday night

The mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai, will formally announce that he is entering national politics and forming a new party on Tuesday night.Huldai said several key public figures would join him. "Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they currently have no political home," Huldai said. "We will raise their heads and return hope to them. The time has come to present a clear alternative."Yesh Atid MK Boaz Toporovsky expressed disappointment that Huldai was not endorsing opposition leader Yair Lapid."How long will all the temporary stars in the Center-Left bloc continue forming failed parties instead of uniting behind Yesh Atid under Lapid?" Toporovsky asked on Twitter.