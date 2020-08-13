Tel Aviv Municipality lit up with UAE, Israeli flags following deal

Peace in the middle East: the flags of Israel and UAE illuminated at Tel Aviv's city hall Square! pic.twitter.com/KQGZQOVxWh August 13, 2020

Following the announcement of a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the Tel Aviv Municipality was lit on Thursday evening with the colors of the UAE and Israeli flags.Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, published a message on Twitter, referring to Huldai's decision to light up the municipality with the Lebanese flag following the devastating explosion that shook Lebanon a few days ago. "If Ron Huldai doesn't light up the municipality building with the UAE flag tonight or tomorrow night, then you can understand just how much the Left cares about peace," Yair wrote.Huldai, in turn, did decide to light up the building on Thursday evening with the UAE flag."I congratulate the prime minister for the double accomplishment of reaching peace with the United Arab Emirates and canceling the plan of annexation. Both actions are important for the security of the State of Israel," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.