Tel Aviv Municipality lit up with UAE, Israeli flags following deal

אם @Ron_Huldai לא מאיר הערב, או מחר בערב, את בניין העירייה בדגל הזה , אז אתם מבינים בדיוק כמה לשמאל אכפת מהשלום. https://t.co/VeU6NB3eat— Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) August 13, 2020
Huldai, in turn, did decide to light up the building on Thursday evening with the UAE flag. "I congratulate the prime minister for the double accomplishment of reaching peace with the United Arab Emirates and canceling the plan of annexation. Both actions are important for the security of the State of Israel," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.
Peace in the middle East: the flags of Israel and UAE illuminated at Tel Aviv's city hall Square! pic.twitter.com/KQGZQOVxWh— Ittai Gad Shickman | איתי שיקמן (@ittaishick) August 13, 2020