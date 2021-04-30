The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem, Tel Aviv honor victims of Mount Meron tragedy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 30, 2021 12:13
Flags across Jerusalem were lowered to half-mast on Friday morning to honor the casualties of the fatal incident at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer on Thursday night. 
"This is massive national tragedy," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "I am praying for the speedy recover of those injured, and mourning along with the bereaved families. 
Flags across Jerusalem get lowered to half-mast to honor and pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer, April 30, 2021. (Credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)Flags across Jerusalem get lowered to half-mast to honor and pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer, April 30, 2021. (Credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality building will be illuminated with an Israeli flag Saturday night following the Mount Meron disaster on Lag Ba'omer that saw at least 44 people killed and 150 people wounded, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced Friday.
A blood donation vehicle will be operating in Rabin Square until 1:30 p.m. Friday, and residents are invited to donate blood and assist the injured.
There are already longstanding blood shortages, particularly of type O. MDA blood drive stations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have reported an overwhelming response from the public, with many showing up at the stations to donate blood. 
EU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 12:14 PM
Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Gush Etzion - watch
US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 11:40 AM
China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 11:33 AM
Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for animals - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 11:11 AM
Lawyer defending Russian dissident Navalny's group detained - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2021 08:35 AM
Abbas postpones Palestinian elections until Jerusalem voting allowed
Jordan's Prince Muhammed bin Talal, King Abdullah's uncle, passes away
Suspected car-ramming terrorist attack in Ofra - report
Public will be allowed to attend Eurovision song contest -ANP
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 08:35 PM
IDF arrests four Palestinians after crossing border fence
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/29/2021 07:12 PM
IDF: Only one soldier currently sick with coronavirus in Israel
Coronavirus in Israeli schools: 484 students, 23 staff among active cases
Jabbed Israelis from high-risk countries required to isolate – Health Min
New York City will 'fully reopen' on July 1, Mayor de Blasio says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 05:22 PM
