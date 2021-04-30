Jerusalem, Tel Aviv honor victims of Mount Meron tragedy

Flags across Jerusalem get lowered to half-mast to honor and pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer, April 30, 2021. (Credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

Flags across Jerusalem were lowered to half-mast on Friday morning to honor the casualties of the fatal incident at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer on Thursday night."This is massive national tragedy," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "I am praying for the speedy recover of those injured, and mourning along with the bereaved families.The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality building will be illuminated with an Israeli flag Saturday night following the Mount Meron disaster on Lag Ba'omer that saw at least 44 people killed and 150 people wounded, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced Friday.A blood donation vehicle will be operating in Rabin Square until 1:30 p.m. Friday, and residents are invited to donate blood and assist the injured.There are already longstanding blood shortages, particularly of type O. MDA blood drive stations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have reported an overwhelming response from the public, with many showing up at the stations to donate blood.