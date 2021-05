It added that no one should be inside the bomb shelters unless there is an active order to go in.

If a siren is sounded, all residents should enter the bomb shelter closest to them.

Locate your closest Tel Aviv bomb shelter here The announcement added that schools will operate according to Home Front Command regulations.

The Tel Aviv Municipality sent an urgent message to all residents late Monday night that all citywide bomb shelters will be reopened.The cities of Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak have made similar announcements.