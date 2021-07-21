Tel Aviv teacher arrested for sexual offenses against pre-teen student

A teacher in a Tel Aviv high school has been arrested on suspicion of conducting sexual offenses against his12-year-old student, according to Ynet.The suspect, named on Wednesday to be 37-year-old Yotam Okon, was a science teacher in a Tel Aviv elementary school and was removed from his position several months ago after the school administration received the initial complaint against him.Following his arrest two weeks ago, police found that he had conducted numerous sexual conversations with his 12-year-old student on Whatsapp, and had asked her for explicit photographs and videos over the messaging app as well.