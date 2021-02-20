Tel Aviv vaccinates 2,240 people for coronavirus over the weekend

The Tel Aviv Municipality announced on Saturday that it successfully vaccinated 2,240 people for COVID-19 in various pop-up vaccination stations that were erected over the weekend, as well as at the two permanent facilities at Sourasky Medical Center and in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood.

On Sunday, the city plans on opening two additional pop-up vaccination stations. From 2-7 p.m. in Givon Square, people will receive free cups of coffee along with their vaccine. At the same time, the Gimel Country Club in northern Tel Aviv will hand out popsicles and falafels.