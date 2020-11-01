The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 16:43
At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed.
More than 300 houses were buried under volcanic rocks and mud flows from Mayon Volcano in severely hit Albay province in the Bicol region, a lawmaker said.
Storm surges hit some coastal towns, while rivers overflowed and dikes were destroyed, submerging several villages in Bicol.
The dead and missing were all in Bicol, including nine in Albay, the Office of Civil Defence said.
Earlier in the day, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara reported that a five-year-old had been washed away in flash floods in his province. The disaster management agency was still validating the reports.
In Guinobatan municipality, Representative Zaldy Co of the Ako Bicol party list said more than 300 houses were buried under volcanic debris.
"Several people believed to be buried alive," the party list said in a statement accompanying photos of the destruction.
Goni weakened further after making landfall for a third time in Quezon province and a fourth time in Batangas before heading towards the South China Sea.
The world's strongest storm this year, which had reached a super typhoon category and brought violent winds and intense rainfall, further weakened with 125 kph (78 miles per hour) sustained winds and gusts of up to 170 kph, the weather bureau said.
In Quezon province, Governor Danilo Suarez said power supplies were cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees.
President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government's disaster response from his southern hometown of Davao city, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
Over 390,000 people had fled to safer ground, including more than 345,000 to evacuation centers, raising concerns about compliance with coronavirus-related health protocols.
Dozens of flights were canceled as Manila's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, was ordered shut for one day.
The agriculture ministry expected minimal crop damage saying 1.07 million tonnes of unmilled rice and 45,703 tonnes of corn had been saved from the typhoon's onslaught as farmers were advised to take action ahead of its arrival.
Goni is one of the strongest storms to hit the Philippines since 2013's Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people.
The weather bureau said another cyclone, tropical storm Atsani, had entered the country and could gain strength.
Incendiary balloon lands in Negev, neutralized by bomb squad
Iran registers 7,719 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths in one day
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 01:42 PM
Malaysia reports 957 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 12:31 PM
Indonesia reports 2,696 new coronavirus infections, 74 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 11:51 AM
Coronavirus center: Infection rates may rise within two weeks
Coronavirus in IDF: 158 infected, 2,428 in quarantine
Netanyahu: The only way out of the lockdown is a vaccine
Czech Republic reports 11,428 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 10:38 AM
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit record high of 18,665
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 10:36 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,177 to 532,930 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 08:39 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 218 new cases, 2.9% of tests positive
Mexico protesters burn Trump effigy, slam US border policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 06:33 AM
Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 04:59 AM
3 men found murdered near Tel Dan
Coronavirus in Israel: 674 test positive over weekend, four dead
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by