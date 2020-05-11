Ten people found hiding out near Meron for Lag Ba'Omer

Large numbers of Israel Police and Border Police were deployed to forests and fields in the area near the grave in order to enforce government regulations banning visitors from the area in order to prevent crowding.

"It is important for us that the public understand the significance of not following the regulations and of attempts to arrive at the area of the tomb in Meron. This is a serious danger of spreading the coronavirus and all of our operations in the area are aimed at saving lives. We are determined to carry out the mission and hope to earn the cooperation of the public," said the Border Police officer commanding the operations in the Meron area.

Ten people were fined after they were found by Border Police hiding near Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's grave in Meron in northern Israel ahead of the Lag Ba'Omer festival against Health Ministry orders.