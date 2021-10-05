Term limits bill won't apply to Netanyahu

Justice minister Gideon Sa'ar revealed the draft of his ministry's term limit bill on Tuesday.

The eight-year limit for prime ministers is not retroactive, which means opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu can still be prime minister for eight more years. He is the only living Israeli who has served eight years as prime minister.

But by the end of the month, Sa'ar intends to present a second bill that would prevent anyone indicted from forming a government.

That bill, which would take effect with the next Knesset, would rule out Netanyahu.