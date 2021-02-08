Tesla stashes $1.5 bln in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.
Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.
It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term."
Bitcoin surged after Tesla made the disclosure to hit a record high.
Bitcoin also surged last month by 14% when Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged it on his twitter biography and wrote #bitcoin.
The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.8 million users on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.
He did the same with GameStop Corp when he tweeted "Gamestonk!!" with a link to Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group.
"Stonks" is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.
In 2019, Bitcoin jumped over 300% as US investors sought exposure to the cryptocurrency.