Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

By REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2020 08:07
Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.
A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand’s 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14, preceding a surge in new cases, that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.
The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75%, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 08:23 AM
WHO says not possible to determine precise source of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 08:15 AM
South Korea says North Korea's Kim is not seriously ill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 07:51 AM
48-year-old Israeli dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 07:18 AM
China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases, 4 imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 03:40 AM
Trump says New York Governor Cuomo will visit White House on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 01:46 AM
CNN anchor Richard Quest diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 01:39 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 12:32 AM
IDF soldiers thwart suspects attempting to throw molotov cocktails
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 10:34 PM
Death toll spikes to 177 - 13,713 infected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 09:21 PM
New coronavirus regulations for areas with Muslim majority during Ramadan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 08:00 PM
Russia's Yandex offers free coronavirus tests for Moscow residents
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 07:37 PM
Responsibility of coronavirus testing to be taken away from MDA
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 07:07 PM
Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman no longer has the coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 06:05 PM
North America extends coronavirus travel restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 05:55 PM
