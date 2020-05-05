Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.

The number of new cases have been declining in the last two weeks with the exception of a cluster at an immigration detention centre in southern Thailand that has seen 60 new cases in that period, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9.Since Thailand's outbreak began in January, the country has seen a total of 2,988 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. Taweesin said 2,747 patients have recovered, while 187 are still being treated in hospitals.