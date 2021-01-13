The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The dollar continues to deteriorate, approaching a low of NIS 3.1

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2021 10:42
Even today, the dollar continues to lose ground in Israel. This morning (Wednesday) the American currency dived to a rate of NIS 3.136, and continues to approach its next new low, NIS 3.1, which was last recorded about 25 years ago reports Ynet. 
The deterioration of the dollar is due to the market flooding of dollars in Israel, the entry of money from natural gas production, dollar conversions of companies to shekels to pay salaries and tax advances in three days, and zero foreign currency buying by Israelis.
Bank Leumi's chief economist, Dr. Gil Befman and Leumi's interest rate strategist Dudi Reznik, believe that the Bank of Israel will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market in the near future. The Bank of Israel is expected to continue its acquisition policy in 2021, in light of the fact that it seems that the use of interest rate tools is no longer effective."
Bank Leumi also said that "the rise in oil prices to the highest level in the last ten months occurred due to the expectation of an increase in the market deficit in the first quarter of the year after the OPEC + decision last week and against the weakening dollar worldwide."
Taiwan confirms first case of S.African COVID-19 variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 10:56 AM
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 10:42 AM
Two years in prison for worker who stole money from Holocaust survivor
Russia confident of completing Nord Stream 2 despite US pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 09:35 AM
Reduction of surgeries at hospital after corona patients increase
Biden to name foreign policy expert Campbell as Asia tsar - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 08:22 AM
Coronavirus: 9,025 new cases on Tuesday, 7.2% of those tested positive
Israelis returning from UAE are 1/3 of travelers’ infections
  • By MEDIA LINE
  • 01/13/2021 07:18 AM
Labor chairman Amir Peretz announced that he would not run next elections
US Representative Cheney says will vote to impeach Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 12:54 AM
In rare joint message, top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 12:21 AM
McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 12:17 AM
Trump: Free speech is under assault like never before
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 10:22 PM
US judge delays executions of two men on federal death row with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 10:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,251 teachers, 20,355 students infected
