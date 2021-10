The Mental Health Department of the Health Ministry was asked to investigate the Ma'ale Hacarmel psychiatric hospital in March after a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted by a security officer, but no investigation was ever done, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, 17-year-old Ma'ale Hacarmel patient Lital Melnik's body was discovered, and a 49-year-old nurse was arrested on suspicion of the murder.