'There is light at the end of the tunnel,' says Netanyahu about COVID-19

"There is light at the end of the tunnel regarding the virus," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video regarding coronavirus restrictions on Sunday."The vaccines are on their way. I'm working on it around the clock," the prime minister said. "But until they come, and also when they come, we need to work on the morbidity rate that is leading us to the third wave." "We are capable of lowering the rate. We have proved this in the past. I will not hesitate to return to some of the restrictions. The sooner we do so, the shorter the time that restrictions are necessary will be."Netanyahu ended his statement saying, "We need to work together to bring vaccines and to impose restrictions to lower the morbidity rate, but we're getting out."