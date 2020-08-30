Third Lebanese IMF negotiator quits post, says source

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

BEIRUT- A senior member of Lebanon's negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has resigned, becoming the third to do so over deadlocked talks, a source close to the finance ministry told Reuters on Sunday.Talal Salman was economic advisor to the Lebanese finance ministry. A ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.Lebanon began talks with the IMF for a bailout in May after defaulting on its huge sovereign debt but the negotiations were put on hold in July due to a lack of action on reforms and a row on the Lebanese side over the size of its vast financial losses.The government that launched the talks resigned this month over the Aug. 4 port explosion in Beirut that fuelled public anger at a political class seen as responsible for the country's many woes, including a deep financial crisis rooted in corruption and mismanagement.