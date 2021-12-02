The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Third Omicron variant case discovered in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 19:04
A third confirmed Omicron variant case was discovered in Israel on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. 
The person verified is a doctor at Sheba Hospital, fully vaccinated including the booster, and recently returned from England.
Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg announces he will step down
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 06:57 PM
Government to stop tracking phones to locate Omicron patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 06:41 PM
Man dressed as ninja attacks two policewomen with sword in France
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 06:37 PM
Border police officers, seven civilians charged with weapons trafficking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 06:12 PM
New US COVID-19 Omicron variant case identified in Minnesota
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 05:43 PM
US set to restart controversial Trump-era border program
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 04:05 PM
Pharmacy in Haifa closed due to alleged drug trafficking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 03:21 PM
10 Syrian oil workers killed in Deir al-Zor attack
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 03:13 PM
Two residents of Lod indicted for conducting shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 10:30 AM
Sa'ar appoints Shaul Shohet as High Court judge for six months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 09:08 AM
Shots fired at bus in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2021 08:59 AM
US VP Harris' chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 05:48 AM
California couple to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 04:23 AM
White House celebrates first Hanukkah with Jewish spouse of VP
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 02:29 AM
Instagram head to testify before US Senate panel on 'protecting kids o
By REUTERS
12/02/2021 01:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by