Three boys shot in Rahat, seriously injured

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff arrived at the scene and evacuated them to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

According to the police, a report was received about the injuries of two of the boys.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw two boys aged 13 and 14 lying on the street with gunshot wounds. We immediately provided them with life-saving medical treatment that included bandages and stopping the bleeding. We put them in an intensive care unit ambulance and evacuated them to the hospital with one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition," said MDA paramedic Guy Sadeh.

