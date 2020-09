The deceased include a 75-year-old man from Yarka, and two residents of Karmiel, a 74-year-old man and 88-year-old woman.

Some 75 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in the medical center's three coronavirus departments, 33 of whom are in critical condition, 25 in moderate condition and the rest are in light condition.

