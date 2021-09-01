The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen, Saudi-led coalition says

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 11:51
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said it had intercepted three explosive-laden drones over Yemen on Wednesday, a day after shrapnel from a drone destroyed over Saudi Arabia wounded eight and damaged a civilian plane.
The three drones, intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace, had been fired by the Houthis and were aimed at civilian targets, according to coalition statements reported by Saudi television channels Al-Arabiya and Ekhbariya.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday it intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport, scattering shrapnel in the vicinity of the airport in southern Saudi Arabia which wounded people and damaged a plane.
The United States condemned the Abha airport incident, calling on Houthi authorities to uphold a ceasefire and engage in UN-led peace negotiations.
The Houthis have not commented on the incidents reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Iran-aligned group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis.
Policewomen attacked for telling man to wear a mask
Rehovot school closes because teachers refused to get tested
US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 07:15 AM
In Ida's wake, Louisiana faces a month with no power as heat soars
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 03:27 AM
UK in talks with Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 02:16 AM
One dead as Palestinians riot on Gaza border for 4th night in a row
White House says US has enormous leverage over the Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 12:18 AM
Abraham Accords anniversary to be marked by ceremony in Washington
US President Biden calls evacuation from Afghanistan a success
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 10:37 PM
Police knew number of Mount Meron worshipers should be limited in Jan.
Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 08:57 PM
Israeli DJ accused of virtually raping 10-year-old has arrest extended
Police launch new undercover unit to combat Arab sector crime, violence
COVID-19: IDF begins giving soldiers third vaccine dose
Mike Richards leaves executive producer role at Jeopardy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 07:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by