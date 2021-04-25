The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Three F-35 Adir fighter jets land in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2021 20:21
Three F-35 "Adir" fighter jets landed in Israel on Sunday evening. 
The jets will be added to the Israeli Air Force's existing stealth fighter squadrons.   
Police removes Damascus Gate barricades, a cause of riots in capital
Israel denies Fatah claims of rejecting request to hold election in J'lem
Multiple suspects arrested in attempted stabbing of three workers
Hassidic rioters assault police officers in Jerusalem - report
Riots reported on Gaza border, IDF responds with riot-control measures
Religious Zionist MK attacks US for 'interfering in Israeli politics'
IDF to hold emergency drill for rocket defense tomorrow
US has offered Iraq support for Baghdad fire - White House official
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 04:44 PM
Alfei Menashe resident indicted for inciting violence against Netanyahu
UK close to buying millions more Pfizer vaccine doses - Sunday Times
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 02:23 PM
Killer of police worker near Paris watched religious videos before attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 01:37 PM
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz passes away at 59
Iranian Chief of Staff: Israel won't be quiet, will come to its senses
Chad rebels ready to observe ceasefire, discuss settlement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2021 10:41 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 38 new cases, 0.5% of tests return positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by