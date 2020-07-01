The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Three injured in a car accident near Kibbutz Na'an

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JULY 1, 2020 16:17
A 54-year-old woman was severely injured and two soldiers were lightly injured in a car accident near Kibbutz Na'an on Wednesday. The three were evacuated to Shamir Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

French-born rabbi sworn in to Knesset
US Air Force pilot killed in F16 fighter jet crash at South Carolina base
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:38 PM
Sanctions mulled after gay rebellion in Knesset
IDF soldier arrested after alleged rape and sex offenses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 03:20 PM
Trump now 'fully briefed' on Russia bounty report - White House adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:20 PM
US forces should quit Syria immediately - Iran president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:15 PM
Former Pope Benedict's brother has died, diocese confirms
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 02:35 PM
Former police officer charged in Rayshard Brooks death released from jail
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 02:31 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.51 million, death toll at 510,742
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 02:29 PM
Turkey says France ignoring UAE, Egypt violations in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 02:28 PM
Philippines confirms 999 new coronavirus infections, 4 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 02:27 PM
Ashkelon to open shelters amid annexation tensions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 02:15 PM
Red zone restrictions extended in Ashkelon for 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 01:14 PM
IDF sends reinforcements to West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 12:58 PM
For first time, Arab Tehini company openly invests in LGBTQ+ initiative
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 12:48 PM
