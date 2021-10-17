The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Three Berland sect members arrested in 30-year-old murder cases

The three suspects are members of Rabbi Eliezer Berland's Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov Hassidic community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 10:27
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Uman, Ukraine, September 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Uman, Ukraine, September 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Three hassidic Israelis belonging to Rabbi Eliezer Berland's Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov hassidic community were arrested early Sunday morning for their involvement in several murder cases in the 1980s and early 1990s in Jerusalem, N12 reported. 
The Jerusalem residents, all in their 60s, were reportedly involved in murder cases related to mishmarot tzniut, or "modesty squads." Mishmarot tzniut are hassidic gangs that attempt to enforce normative ultra-Orthodox behavior.
According to N12, one of the incidents the three were involved in is the disappearance and probable murder of Nissim Shitrit in 1986.
Shitrit filed a complaint to Israel Police following an attack by yeshiva students. Days later, he disappeared and left no trace after receiving a suspicious phone call. Police suspect that Shitrit was murdered by a mishmeret tzniut.
The second case, reportedly, is the murder of Avraham Edri in 1990. Edri, a yeshiva employee, was murdered while out with his wife.
Rabbi Eliezer Berland and Rabbi Ofer Erez (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Rabbi Eliezer Berland and Rabbi Ofer Erez (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the disgraced leader of the sect, was convicted in 2016 after admitting to two counts of indecent sexual acts and one sexual assault. In June, he was convicted on charges of fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering.


