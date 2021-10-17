Three Berland sect members arrested in 30-year-old murder cases

Three hassidic Israelis belonging to Rabbi Eliezer Berland's Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov hassidic community were arrested early Sunday morning for their involvement in several murder cases in the 1980s and early 1990s in Jerusalem, N12 reported.

The Jerusalem residents, all in their 60s, were reportedly involved in murder cases related to mishmarot tzniut, or "modesty squads." Mishmarot tzniut are hassidic gangs that attempt to enforce normative ultra-Orthodox behavior.

According to N12, one of the incidents the three were involved in is the disappearance and probable murder of Nissim Shitrit in 1986.

Shitrit filed a complaint to Israel Police following an attack by yeshiva students. Days later, he disappeared and left no trace after receiving a suspicious phone call. Police suspect that Shitrit was murdered by a mishmeret tzniut.

The second case, reportedly, is the murder of Avraham Edri in 1990. Edri, a yeshiva employee, was murdered while out with his wife.

