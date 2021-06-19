The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Three Palestinians killed in car accident in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2021 20:28
Three Palestinians were killed in a car accident on Saturday in the northern West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported. 
A woman was also evacuated by helicopter to Beilinson Medical Center for treatment. 
Israel says Iran's new president Raisi most extreme yet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 08:59 PM
Parties to Iran nuclear deal to hold formal meeting on Sunday - EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 08:56 PM
IDF chief Kohavi to travel to US after security assessment
Health Ministry says transfer of vaccines to Palestinians was routine
UAE congratulates Iran's Raisi for election victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 05:15 PM
Turkey's Erdogan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 04:43 PM
Saudi air defenses intercept eight Houthi armed drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 02:10 PM
Russia's Putin congratulates Iran's Raisi on presidential election win
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 01:59 PM
Hardline judge has big lead in Iran presidential vote, says state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 10:55 AM
Missing American woman found dead in Russia, suspect arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 10:23 AM
IDF forces fire on Palestinians approaching Gaza border - report
UN official warns Myanmar at risk of 'large-scale' civil war
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 12:20 AM
United Nations calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2021 12:02 AM
Netanyahu still plans to topple gov't while he prepares to leave Balfour
Temporary exemption from COVID tests for those arriving to Ben-Gurion
