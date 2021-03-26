The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three people killed in a strong tornado in Alabama

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2021 00:31
At least three people were killed in a strong tornado on Thursday in Ohatchee, Alabama, a small community in the northeast corner of the state, a spokeswoman for Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said. 
Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemen Houthis' explosives-laden drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 09:54 PM
Yesh Atid, Labor meet on forming coalition
Biden says unlikely US troops will still be in Afghanistan next year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:35 PM
Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:12 PM
Oxford to test inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 07:20 PM
Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 06:33 PM
Israel Election Committee: Final result by Thursday evening
Turkish officials deny reports of Russia deal to open Syria crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 05:05 PM
Police complete preparations for Jewish prayer at Cave of the Patriarchs
Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 03:27 PM
Father suspected of murdering his son to remain in custody until April 4
Former COGAT head says Israel should offer oxygen tanks to Lebanon
Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 11:16 AM
Anti-Netanyahu bloc in talks to form gov't with Benny Gantz as head
Israel Elections: Only 6 'regular' polling stations left to count
