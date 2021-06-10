'Three Percenters' militia men charged for conspiring to attack US Capitol
By REUTERS
JUNE 10, 2021 22:51
US prosecutors have charged six members of the "Three Percenters" militia group with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Washington.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com