The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Three students dead after Nigeria school kidnapping, says principal

By REUTERS  
JUNE 20, 2021 18:07
Three children have died following a school kidnapping of 94 students and eight staff in northwest Nigeria this week, the establishment's principal said on Sunday.
The kidnapping for ransom is the latest in a series of such incidents in northern Nigeria, with a sharp rise in abductions since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain law and order amid a flagging economy.
The two girls and a boy were found dead, two with gunshot wounds in their legs, said Mustapha Yusuf, principal of the federal government college in the remote town of Birnin Yauri in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state.
Nine abductees escaped or had been rescued but the kidnappers held the rest, with security forces wary of staging a rescue attempt for fear of harming the children, Yusuf said.
The kidnappers "have been taking cover under the students ... They are in the bush," he said, adding that bandits had used students' phones to call parents and demand a 60 million naira ($146,341) ransom.
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 06:16 PM
US says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 05:05 PM
Ben-Gurion let 2,832 people into Israel without COVID-19 tests on Friday
Likud says gov't prevented opposition from filing no-confidence motion
18-year-old indicted for luring underage girls online using 'Roblox'
Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks - EU envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 04:30 PM
Sderot teenager suspected of raping classmate
Construction worker dies after elevator collapses on 41st floor
Palestinian Health Ministry to renew coronavirus vaccine negotiations
Man indicted for attacking his wife with a knife
Cabinet approves 36 new ambassadors to posts around the world
Coronavirus in Israel: 46 new cases. 0.3% of tests positive
74-year-old indicted for sex offense on 7-year-old
Israel Police arrest 11 suspected of assaulting officers during wedding
Coronavirus: Brazil records over half a million deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2021 12:32 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by