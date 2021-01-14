The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2021 01:20
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement.
It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the town of Bambara-Maoudé in the Timbuktu region.Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate in the region and have made much of the West African country ungovernable.
The dead peacekeepers were from Ivory Coast, the country's defense ministry said in a statement.
The U.N. mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has over 13,000 troops to contain violence caused by various armed groups in the north and center of the country.
The mission has recorded about 230 fatalities since then, making it the deadliest of the U.N.’s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.
IDF soldier critically wounded by bullet on base in the south
Lebanon's caretaker health minister hospitalized with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 10:31 PM
29.4 mln doses of vaccines distributed, 10.3 mln administered - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 09:19 PM
US issues Iran sanctions on three individuals, 16 entities
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 09:16 PM
Gantz nominates lawyer Amit Isman as state attorney
'He must go,' US House Speaker Pelosi says as Trump impeachment starts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 07:53 PM
Eight Israelis have South African variant of coronavirus
Public transportation fares to drop by 2% starting Feb. 1
Tom Hanks to host televised special for Biden's inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 07:37 PM
Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in US House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 07:23 PM
UK reports new daily record of 1,564 COVID deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 06:37 PM
Senate Republican leadership weighs possible start of impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 06:35 PM
Over 80 people killed in attack in Ethiopian border region with Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 05:31 PM
US House begins debating impeachment of Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 04:23 PM
Sign up for shots, Jordan urges citizens as vaccination drive starts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 04:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by