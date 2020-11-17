The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
TikTok expands features, give parents more control of teenagers' accounts

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 17:03
Video-sharing app TikTok said on Tuesday it is giving parents more control options, including the ability to monitor what their teenagers can view on the platform.
Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, Tiktok said parents will now be able to decide what content, users, hashtags, or sounds their children can search for as well as decide if the account should be public or remain private.The company is expanding on the 'Family Pairing' feature it introduced earlier this year, allowing parents to link their TikTok account to that of their teenage child.
