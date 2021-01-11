Tnufa party leader Ofer Shelah calls for uniting Left

Tnufa party leader Ofer Shelah reached out to Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and the Labor Party at a press conference on Monday, urging them to begin negotiations to unite the Israeli Left.Shelah said the views of Huldai's Israelis Party and Labor were similar to those of his own party. He said just ahead of the February 4 deadline for parties to unite was too late."We cannot wait until for something unexpected," Shelah said. "We cannot wait for internal party processes, because it would be too late."