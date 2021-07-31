Olympics: Yoav Cohen comes first in Men's Windsurfer - fails to win medal

Team Israel's Yoav Cohen finished in first place in the Olympic Men's RS:X Windsurfing medal race on Saturday morning, and placed fourth in the overall category.

Despite winning Saturday's race, Cohen did not make up enough lost ground to win a bronze medal, losing to China's Kun Bi.

Thomas Goyard of France took home silver, and the Netherland's Kiran Badloe won gold.

Cohen's chances of winning increased after two contestants were disqualified, which automatically moved him up from 6th to 4th place in the competition.

"I do not have much to say, I made a lot of mistakes this week, I did everything I could , it hurts," said Cohen, speaking about his narrow loss.

"Once the Frenchman was disqualified very quickly I realized, I could not do anything to control things, except hope, it was really close. I love this sport, there is nothing to do, that's how it is."