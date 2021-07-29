Tokyo Olympics: Israeli baseball national team loses to South Korea

Israel's baseball national team has lost 6-5 to South Korea in the team's opening game at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The game went into extra innings after the ninth ended 5-5, with South Korea taking home the win in the bottom of the tenth inning with a home run.

The Koreans trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before grabbing a 5-4 lead.

Israel's Ryan Lavarnway tied the game at 5-5 in the ninth inning with his second homer of the contest, this one off of 39-year-old South Korea closer Oh Seung-hwan, who took off his cap and spit in frustration.

Israel got off to a difficult start as South Korea's Won Tae-in, 21, struck out the first three batters he faced. Then a grimacing Israel starter Jon Moscot, who has recovered from years of arm surgeries, left the game with an unspecified elbow injury while facing just his second batter.

Slick defense aided Israel, including from two-time American Gold Glove winner Ian Kinsler.

It was a strange ending to a game that featured six homers, accounting for nine of the game's runs, with the other coming on Oh Ji-hwan's double to the base of a 5.3-meter (17-foot) wall to the roars of his teammates and national broadcasters in the stands.

The second of 16 games across a six-team tournament erased any doubt about Israel belonging in the field and reminded that South Korea, even with a younger and offensively weaker squad than in past competitions, remains a force.

This is the first time baseball is being featured in the Olympic Games, with Israel being one of only six nations competing for olympic medals in the sport.

Israel qualified by winning a 6-team qualifying tournament in 2019, consisting of four other European national teams and South Africa. In the tournament, Israel won all but one of their five games.

The national team consists of 20 Jewish Americans and only four Israeli-born players, with the Americans required to become Israeli citizens, per Olympic rules.

Israel will play US on Friday at 1 p.m. in their last group game, with the knockout stage beginning on Sunday, August 1.