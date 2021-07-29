The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tokyo Olympics: Israeli baseball national team loses to South Korea

The game went into extra innings after the ninth ended 5-5, with South Korea taking home the win in the bottom of the tenth inning with a home run.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JULY 29, 2021 17:46
Israeli infielder Ike Davis (R) is congratulated by his teammate Blake Gailen (#2) after arriving at the home plate by a double of catcher Ryan Lavarnway during the World Baseball Classic Pool E second round match between Cuba and Israel at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2017 (photo credit: TORU YAMANAKA / AFP)
Israeli infielder Ike Davis (R) is congratulated by his teammate Blake Gailen (#2) after arriving at the home plate by a double of catcher Ryan Lavarnway during the World Baseball Classic Pool E second round match between Cuba and Israel at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2017
(photo credit: TORU YAMANAKA / AFP)
Israel's baseball national team has lost 6-5 to South Korea in the team's opening game at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
The game went into extra innings after the ninth ended 5-5, with South Korea taking home the win in the bottom of the tenth inning with a home run.
The Koreans trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before grabbing a 5-4 lead.
Israel's Ryan Lavarnway tied the game at 5-5 in the ninth inning with his second homer of the contest, this one off of 39-year-old South Korea closer Oh Seung-hwan, who took off his cap and spit in frustration.
Israel got off to a difficult start as South Korea's Won Tae-in, 21, struck out the first three batters he faced. Then a grimacing Israel starter Jon Moscot, who has recovered from years of arm surgeries, left the game with an unspecified elbow injury while facing just his second batter.
Slick defense aided Israel, including from two-time American Gold Glove winner Ian Kinsler.
It was a strange ending to a game that featured six homers, accounting for nine of the game's runs, with the other coming on Oh Ji-hwan's double to the base of a 5.3-meter (17-foot) wall to the roars of his teammates and national broadcasters in the stands.
The second of 16 games across a six-team tournament erased any doubt about Israel belonging in the field and reminded that South Korea, even with a younger and offensively weaker squad than in past competitions, remains a force.
This is the first time baseball is being featured in the Olympic Games, with Israel being one of only six nations competing for olympic medals in the sport.
Israel qualified by winning a 6-team qualifying tournament in 2019, consisting of four other European national teams and South Africa. In the tournament, Israel won all but one of their five games.
The national team consists of 20 Jewish Americans and only four Israeli-born players, with the Americans required to become Israeli citizens, per Olympic rules.
Israel will play US on Friday at 1 p.m. in their last group game, with the knockout stage beginning on Sunday, August 1.


Tags Israel olympics baseball South Korea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by