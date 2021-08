In the final two races prior to the medal race, the Israeli duo achieved 6th and 13th placed finishes, placing them at10th overall.

Despite qualifying for the final medal race, it is unlikely for the sailing duo to reach the podium, due to the high amount of penalty points amassed compared to their competitors.

The medal race is set to take place on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Israeli Olympic sailors Shahar Tibi and Noya Bar Am qualified for the women’s Two Person Dinghy 470 medal race on Tuesday morning.