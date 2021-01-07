The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Tokyo prepares for state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2021 08:47
People enjoy drinks and dinner at a Japanese izakaya pub, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo (photo credit: REUTERS)
People enjoy drinks and dinner at a Japanese izakaya pub, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Japan looked set to impose a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures after an advisory panel signed off on it Thursday, while the capital announced a record 2,447 new coronavirus cases.
The proposal for an emergency declaration running from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7 was approved at a morning meeting, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. Its restrictions center on measures to combat transmission at bars and restaurants, cited by the government as key risk areas.
Though still less seriously affected by the pandemic than many countries around the world, Japan saw new daily infections top 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
Positive tests in Tokyo on Thursday jumped from the record of 1,591 the previous day, the metropolitan government said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) to formally announce the decision and curbs to be imposed in Tokyo and the neighboring Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures - about 30% of the country's population.
But medical experts have said they fear the government's plans might be inadequate, with new cases hitting highs around the country.
Government officials have been in talks with experts this week to assess steps to try to bring the surge under control with as little damage as possible to the economy.
With an eye on the looming Tokyo Olympics and the fragile state of the world's third-biggest economy, Suga has favored limited restrictions.
Measures to be included in the state of emergency from Friday include asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., requesting residents to refrain from non-urgent outings, urging telecommuting, and limiting attendance at sporting and other big events to 5,000 people. The four prefectures are home to about 150,000 restaurants and bars.
Ahead of the declaration, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Thursday that upcoming exhibitions of the Olympics torch around the capital have been postponed "to reduce the flow of people and the further spread of COVID-19."
Prime Minister Suga has said shorter operating hours for bars and restaurants had helped bring cases down in regions such as Osaka and Hokkaido.
But in a worrying sign, Osaka on Wednesday reported new cases easily topped their previous record, with 560 infections, while Hokkaido saw cases surpass 100 for the first time in a week.
"Depending on the way infections spread from here on, we may need to think about a state of emergency nationwide," Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, said on Wednesday.
MORE PAIN FOR RESTAURANTS, BARS
According to simulations by Kyoto University scientist Hiroshi Nishiura, daily infections in Tokyo could reach 3,500 per day by February and hit 7,000 by March without new measures. An emergency declaration would need to last at least two months to bring infections to manageable levels, he said.
Already, eating and drinking establishments are suffering.
Tokyo-based Teikoku Databank said this week bankruptcies in the sector hit an all-time high of 780 in 2020, up from the previous year's record of 732. Local media said the government would raise the maximum compensation for the restaurant business to 60,000 yen ($582) a day from 40,000 yen.
The loose curfew prompted some businesses not covered by the program including department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi and Tokyo Disney Resort to also shorten their hours.
Analysts now say the new state of emergency would probably trigger an economic contraction in the first quarter - a reversal from a 2.1% annualized expansion forecast in a Reuters poll last month. 


Tags Japan Tokyo Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Rabbi Kanievsky agrees to close schools in third coronavirus lockdown
Foreign Minister Ashkenazi condemns attack on Capitol Hill
Pompeo: US considering sanctions on those involved in Hong Kong arrests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:25 AM
Sa'ar will not rule out coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties
Seven arrested at two protests in Jerusalem Wednesday night
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,820 new cases, 6.2% positive
Coronavirus vaccine update: 17.5% of Israelis jabbed
Gantz: US Capitol storming hurts the hearts of believers in democracy
Trump to Protestors: 'You have to go home now. We want to have peace.'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 11:30 PM
Iron Dome deployed in Eilat due to Sinai area terror groups - report
Son of MK Osnat Mark confirmed as the man who threatened
US sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccinations
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 06:35 PM
UK reports 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, 1041 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 06:33 PM
5,000 police assigned to enforcing tightened lockdown
Coronavirus in Israel: 16,057 students, 2,697 teachers test positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by