How is Tokyo's intensifying COVID situation affecting the Games?

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2021 12:47
A soldier takes a nap in an empty bed inside the National Olympic Stadium set up as a quarantine center during the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A soldier takes a nap in an empty bed inside the National Olympic Stadium set up as a quarantine center during the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

The new record comes a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka its state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August and expand it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka in light of the recent spike in infections.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place.

"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a daily briefing.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, one cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games related purposes, such as sightseeing. 


