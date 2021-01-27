Top Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top US Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for "failings" during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

The officials specifically acknowledged a number of missteps: conflicting intelligence, inadequate preparation and insufficient mobilization of partner agencies, and called for improving accountability systems and communications structures.

"I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the Department," said Yogananda Pittman, the acting chief of Capitol Police, according to a prepared statement for the US House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee.

"The Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," she added.

About one dozen officials from agencies including the FBI, National Guard, Justice Department and US Capitol Police briefed House appropriators who are looking into the events of Jan. 6.