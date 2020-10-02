The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Blue and White minister Asaf Zamir quits government

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 15:20
Tel Aviv mayoral candidate Asaf Zamir casts his vote in the municipal elections on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tel Aviv mayoral candidate Asaf Zamir casts his vote in the municipal elections on Tuesday, October 30, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir became the first Blue and White minister to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Friday.
Zamir voted against the last two packages of coronavirus regulations in the government and had come under tremendous pressure from protest movements to resign. 
The Black Flag protest movement issued a statement praising Zamir for his resignation, calling it a "courageous step." The movement called on the rest of Blue and White MKs to "stand for democracy like he did."
Last week, Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shay also contemplated resigning but was persuaded not to by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
The three ministers who voted against the new directives limiting protests against Netanyahu were Zamir, Shay and Orit Farkash-Hacohen. Asked why she voted against, a spokesman for Farkash-Hacohen said it did not have to do with the protests but with economic issues.
"She doesn't agree with the economic part of the plan, and thinks the damage to the economy is much greater than what the plan achieves," her spokesperson said. 
Zamir met with Gantz on Friday and told him he had to resign because he had no faith in Netanyahu. 
"The coronavirus crisis is at best a secondary priority for the prime minister," he said. "The personal and legal considerations are what interests Netanyahu, and this has been clear from every step he has taken."
He wrote on Facebook that he did not believe that Israel could end its coronavirus crisis as long as Netanyahu remains prime minister.
Zamir said he would remain loyal to the party and to Gantz, who he called a leader who "puts the people of Israel above all considerations."
Zamir is a former deputy mayor of Tel Aviv, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor before joining Blue and White and getting elected to the Knesset. He resigned from the Knesset as part of the Norwegian Law. He would return to the Knesset automatically, according to the law, when his resignation becomes official and a current Blue and White MK would leave the Knesset.
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah said Zamir's departure is the "first brick in Netanyahu's wall falling." He promised that more Blue and White ministers would follow. 
Likud responded by accusing Zamir of resigning for his own political reasons. He is expected to run again for Tel Aviv mayor in the next election.
"Zamir is running away from the battle just in order to gain some votes in Tel Aviv," the Likud said. "It is Zamir who is engaging in petty politics while the prime minister is fighting around the clock to save the lives and the livelihood of the citizens of Israel."





