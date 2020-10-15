The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tourism Minister: While governments sign treaties, people create peace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 12:48
During the Knesset discussion on the UAE-Israel peace deal, Tourism and Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen invited Arab and Muslim citizens of countries in the region to visit Israel, stressing that "while governments sign treaties, people create peace."
"Today Israel marks a new chapter in its relationship with the Arab world. We welcome the treaties signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain," said Farkash-Hacohen. "It is time to choose dialogue over divestment. Let us build together, not boycott each other."
"As Israel's Minister of Tourism, I turn to you – in the Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and the entire region. Remember, that while governments sign treaties, people create peace – and tourism is a key component of this," added Farkash-Hacohen. "When the skies open and travel resumes, come visit Jerusalem's ancient streets and Tel Aviv's beaches. Together, we can create a better, more secure and prosperous future."
