Tourism Minister: While governments sign treaties, people create peace

"Today Israel marks a new chapter in its relationship with the Arab world. We welcome the treaties signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain," said Farkash-Hacohen. "It is time to choose dialogue over divestment. Let us build together, not boycott each other."

"As Israel's Minister of Tourism, I turn to you – in the Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and the entire region. Remember, that while governments sign treaties, people create peace – and tourism is a key component of this," added Farkash-Hacohen. "When the skies open and travel resumes, come visit Jerusalem's ancient streets and Tel Aviv's beaches. Together, we can create a better, more secure and prosperous future."

