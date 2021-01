Trades between Israel and the UAE have reached an altogether value of over 1 billion dirham (almost NIS 900 million) over the course of the five months since the normalization agreement was reached between the countries, the Dubai Media Office reported on Saturday morning.Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed in August to normalise diplomatic relations.The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.