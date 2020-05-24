Trains to resume operation on June 8, Edelstein and Regev announce

Transportaion Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that trains will resume operation on June 8 and that bus capacity on inter-city lines will be increased to 43 people starting Thursday, a joint press release stated.



Regev said that “these are the news the people of Israel had been expecting” and called on the public to use her ministry's digital platforms to ask questions.



Edelstein warned that “what comes next is up to each and every one of us,” and warned that failing to comply with the guidelines will mean the return of coronavirus and an economic shutdown.