Travelers from France to UK must self certify not having COVID symptoms

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 22, 2020 01:50
Travellers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the British government said on Friday.
