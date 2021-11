Incoming travelers are now able to get a COVID-19 antibody test in a foreign country and no longer require a PCR test, according to a new decision by the Coronavirus Cabinet, Ynet reported.

Whereas previously, travelers were required to undergo an antibody test in Israel, the test can now be done abroad.

The test must be done up to 24 hours before the flight, and an additional test is required upon arrival in Israel, Ynet added.