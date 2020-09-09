Trump accused of misleading public on COVID-19, White House denies claim

President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but played it down because he did not want to create a panic, according to recordings of interviews done for a new book.The recordings, obtained by CNN and based on a new book titled "Rage" by journalist Bob Woodward, come weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election and as Trump's efforts to battle COVID-19 have come under intense criticism as being too little too late.White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the severity of the coronavirus epidemic.