Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare

The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also called Obamacare, a law seen as an important legislative achievement of former president Barack Obama."No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," the US government's top advocate before the Supreme Court, Noel Francisco, said in a filing late on Thursday.