Trump after promising orderly transition vows to give voice to supporters



The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue to give a "giant voice" to his supporters, one day after releasing a video promising an orderly transition after Congress certified Joe Biden as president-elect despite pro-Trump rioters at the US Capitol.The nearly 75 million people who voted for him "will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form," Trump tweeted, without giving any other details.This is Trump's second tweet since Twitter unlocked the president’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, which has 88 million followers, after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets.His first post back on the platform featured a video in which he said he was focused on a peaceful transition of power and which was viewed 1.4 million times within 15 minutes of posting.